Overview

Dr. Chad McDuffie is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.



Dr. McDuffie works at ENT Assocs Tex in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.