Dr. Chad McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad McBride, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad McBride, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
Dr. McBride works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Utah Cardiology - Farmington444 W Bourne Cir Ste 200, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (435) 264-2432MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McBride?
About Dr. Chad McBride, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1669677068
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride works at
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McBride has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.