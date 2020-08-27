Overview

Dr. Chad Mayer, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Mayer works at Henry Ford Family Medicine in Novi, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.