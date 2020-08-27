Dr. Chad Mayer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Mayer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Mayer, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Physicans39525 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 101, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 363-3232
-
2
Allergy & Asthma Institute of SE Michigan27655 Middlebelt Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 363-3232
-
3
Allergy & Asthma Institute of South7010 Pontiac Trl Ste B, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
We love Dr. Mayer. He is safe and knowledgeable! Our lives are forever changed for the better! We are so blessed to have him near by (30 min drive)! I know many have to drive far for a safe and knowledge OIT doc!
About Dr. Chad Mayer, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467423855
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Albion
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.