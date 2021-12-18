See All Otolaryngologists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Marrs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri School Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Marrs works at Lakewood Ranch Emrgncy Medcn in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
    8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 745-7564
    Andrew Marlowe, MD Ear, Nose & Throat
    5432 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 150, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia

Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia
Chronic Laryngitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Laryngitis
Outer Ear Infection
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Tonsillitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Down Syndrome
Enlarged Turbinates
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Impacted Shoulders
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck
Meniere's Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Zenker's Diverticulum
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 18, 2021
    I have seen Doctor Marrs for several appointments. I cannot express how wonder and well qualified he is. He is pleasant and caring to the extreme. His office is filled with warm and pleasant staff as well. The entire office listens to every word and makes sure it is written down
    Diane Minutillo — Dec 18, 2021
    About Dr. Chad Marrs, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1437111382
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee College Of Med
    • University Of Missouri School Of Med
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Marrs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marrs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marrs has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

