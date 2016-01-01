Dr. Chad Marion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Marion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Marion, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Marion works at
Locations
-
1
Pacmed Clinics1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (888) 472-2633
-
2
Bothell1909 214th St SE Ste 300, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (206) 505-1300
-
3
Pacific Medical Centers1200 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144 Directions (206) 326-2400
-
4
Renton Clinic601 S Carr Rd Ste 100, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (206) 505-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marion?
About Dr. Chad Marion, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679603401
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Orthopedics, Ny
- Carolinas Medical Center
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marion works at
Dr. Marion has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marion. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.