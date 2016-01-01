Overview

Dr. Chad Marion, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Marion works at Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bothell, WA and Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.