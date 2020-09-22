Dr. Marcantonio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Marcantonio, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Marcantonio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC.
Locations
Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center LLC1160 Varnum St NE Ste 11, Washington, DC 20017 Directions (202) 529-5200
Jenna Kim110 S Pantops Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 977-5160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center LLC1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 601, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 277-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. M removed cataracts on both my eyes and has provided follow-up care for several years. He was patient with my questions and provided detailed information about the procedure. He is friendly and very respectful toward his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Chad Marcantonio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
