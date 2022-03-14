Dr. Chad Lavender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Lavender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Lavender, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scott Depot, WV. They completed their fellowship with Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
Dr. Lavender works at
Locations
-
1
Marshall Pediatrics300 Corporate Ctr Dr, Scott Depot, WV 25560 Directions (304) 691-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavender?
Very knowledgeable and great bedside manner.
About Dr. Chad Lavender, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1932360955
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- Marshall University
- West Virginia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavender works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.