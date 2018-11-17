Dr. Lagrange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Lagrange, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Lagrange, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Great Plains Health.
Urology Clinic At Lauritzen Outpatient Center4014 Leavenworth St Fl 3, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 559-4292
University NE Med Ctr Urlgy984110 Nebraska Medical Ctr Fl 5, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-4292
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Great Plains Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kind and caring. Excellent surgeon and results.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962592873
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Lagrange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagrange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagrange has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagrange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.