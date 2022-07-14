Dr. Chad Knight, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Knight, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Knight, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from DR. WILLIAM M. SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Oklahoma City Office609 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 418-2676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR CHAD KNIGHT IS THE MOST THOUGHTFUL AND EXPLAINS EVERY THING IN PLAIN EASY STEP BY STEP PROCEDURES. WITH A SMILE ??????????
About Dr. Chad Knight, DPM
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1174057624
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma City
- Cleveland Clinic
- DR. WILLIAM M. SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY
- Biomedical Sciences from the University of Oklahoma
