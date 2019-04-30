Dr. Chad Kliger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kliger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Kliger, MD
Dr. Chad Kliger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Lenox Hill Hospital130 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-3000
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Sleepy Hollow362 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 269-1740
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiothoracic Surgery at Staten Island501 Seaview Ave Ste 202, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the best, His love, dedication and compassionate is amazng. He treated my mother like his own family.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center
- Columbia University Affiliated Hospitals
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kliger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kliger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kliger has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kliger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kliger speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kliger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kliger.
