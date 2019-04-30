Overview

Dr. Chad Kliger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Kliger works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Lenox Hill in New York, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.