Dr. Chad Kessler, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (144)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Kessler, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Kessler works at Georgia Bone and Joint in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Bone and Joint
    1755 Highway 34 E Ste 2200, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 502-2175
    Monday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Friday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I've been suffering with lower back pain for years. I was seen by Dr. Chad Kessler. He performed an ALIF AND PLIF surgery at L3-L4 and L5. I knew the surgery was a success the instant I stood up and took my first few steps. All of the pain from the compressed nerves had disappeared. Dr. Kessler is an outstanding surgeon who listens and answers all of your concerns. He is assisted by a highly professional and friendly staff who made my entire experience much easier. I highly recommend Dr Kessler if you are suffering from back pain.
    Dr. Chad Kessler, MD
    About Dr. Chad Kessler, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720175714
    Education & Certifications

    • Spine Institute for Special Surgery
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • 1987
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kessler works at Georgia Bone and Joint in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kessler’s profile.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

