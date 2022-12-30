Dr. Chad Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Kessler, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Bone and Joint1755 Highway 34 E Ste 2200, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 502-2175Monday8:30am - 11:30amTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 11:30amFriday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been suffering with lower back pain for years. I was seen by Dr. Chad Kessler. He performed an ALIF AND PLIF surgery at L3-L4 and L5. I knew the surgery was a success the instant I stood up and took my first few steps. All of the pain from the compressed nerves had disappeared. Dr. Kessler is an outstanding surgeon who listens and answers all of your concerns. He is assisted by a highly professional and friendly staff who made my entire experience much easier. I highly recommend Dr Kessler if you are suffering from back pain.
About Dr. Chad Kessler, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spine Institute for Special Surgery
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- 1987
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
