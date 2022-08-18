Dr. Chad Keller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Keller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Keller, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Athens, OH and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Keller works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste G70, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4393
-
2
Adena Greenfield Medical Center550 Mirabeau St, Greenfield, OH 45123 Directions (740) 779-4393
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Keller performing surgery on my sinus made life better for me. So very thankful. I went into this with apprehension, but he sure made me feel more comfortable and less scared. I’ve had numerous other surgeries, but this one had me more scared than any. He calmed me the day of surgery by having the best bedside manners. He is truly a kind and caring doctor, all while being very thorough. Explains everything so well beforehand. I truly had an awesome experience. I’ve being giving my praise to anyone that will listen lol. He is truly that good.
About Dr. Chad Keller, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003100082
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University Heritage College Of Osteopathic Medicine, OhioHealth, Columbus, Ohio
- Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Athens, OH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.