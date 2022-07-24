Overview

Dr. Chad Kawa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kawa works at Revere Health - Provo - Gastroenterology in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.