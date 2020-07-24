Overview

Dr. Chad Kauffman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Kauffman works at Infinity Eye Care in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.