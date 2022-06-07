Dr. Chad Kamel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Kamel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chad Kamel, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Alabama At Birmingham (3 Year) Prosthodontic Specialty Training|University Of Florida College Of Dentistry (Advanced Education In Dentistry Residency) 2001-2002
Dr. Kamel works at
Locations
-
1
John P. Courtney, Jr., D.D.S., P.A.2600 N Military Trl Ste 320, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 465-0225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamel?
Dr Kamel Is the most Honest and Caring Dentist in Boca Raton. His Dentistry is Excellent. His Office is outstanding. Always greeted with kindness and respect. He is a perfectionist in his Dentistry. I wouldn't go anywhere else!!!!
About Dr. Chad Kamel, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English, Spanish
- 1407077209
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham (3 Year) Prosthodontic Specialty Training|University Of Florida College Of Dentistry (Advanced Education In Dentistry Residency) 2001-2002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kamel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamel works at
Dr. Kamel speaks Spanish.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.