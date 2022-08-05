Overview

Dr. Chad Johnston, DO is a Dermatologist in Narrows, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at River Ridge Dermatology in Narrows, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.