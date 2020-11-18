Overview

Dr. Chad Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Johnson works at Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.