Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists6475 S Yale Ave Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-9600
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always very friendly explains things in great detail will take as much time is needed to answer your questions and explain things. He himself returned messages not his staff. He did tell him practice on me I’m just getting ready to do bilateral mastectomy‘s and does a fantastic job. Highly recommend him
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992997399
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.