Dr. Chad Jarjoura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stjoseph University School Of Med and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.
Wellmont Medical Associates OB/GYN Kingsport105 W Park Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
As first time parents, my husband and I were excited and nervous to have our first child. Dr. J comforted us and gave us all our options during our waiting to become pregnant. During my pregnancy, he was kind, supportive, and knowledgeable when answering all my questions. My daughter was breech, so he also performed my c-section. I was so nervous for my surgery, but Dr. J did an excellent job calming and reassuring me pre-op, during the procedure, and post-operatively. I plan to continue to use him as my OBGYN for annual visits and future children.
About Dr. Chad Jarjoura, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- North East Ohio Univ Coll of Med
- Am U Beirut Hosp
- Stjoseph University School Of Med
Dr. Jarjoura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarjoura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarjoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarjoura speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarjoura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarjoura.
