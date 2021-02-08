Dr. Chad Harrington, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Harrington, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Harrington, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.
Locations
Harrington Orthodontics3340 DOUGLAS RD, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 703-0494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have three kids receiving treatment from Dr. Chad Harrington in South Bend and we absolutely LOVE him and his whole office/staff!!! He is so knowledgeable, caring, and effective! Whenever the kids have a major adjustment in treatment (first braces or a new appliance) he always personally calls that evening and asks how they are doing. He hands out his personal cell phone in case there are any issues; which one of my kids had a bracket pop off on a Saturday, and he personally came into the office and fixed it! I could go on and on about the cool things they do to help the kids feel comfortable and have fun during this whole process. It really has been a great experience so far! I would highly highly recommend it!!
About Dr. Chad Harrington, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University Center For Advanced Dental Education
- Indiana University School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
