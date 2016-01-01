Overview

Dr. Chad Gray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Gray works at UMC Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Pagosa Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.