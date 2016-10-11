Overview

Dr. Chad Fowler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Fowler works at Crider Health Center in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Lake St Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.