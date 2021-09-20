See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Chad Fortun, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (18)
Dr. Chad Fortun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute

Dr. Fortun works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Wilmington Health Cardiology
    1202 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Wilmington, NC 28401
    Wilmington Office
    1717 Shipyard Blvd Ste 350, Wilmington, NC 28403

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Columbus Regional Healthcare System
  Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MedCost
    Medicaid
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 20, 2021
    From start to end, a great experience. Yolanda made my appointment. Friendly and caring while making the appointment. The team in X-Ray met me in the hall and escorted to the office where there was no wait. Very friendly and efficient. After the X-Ray, Deb met me in the waiting room and escorted me to Dr. Fortun's office. Deb was very friendly and fun to talk with while waiting for the doctor. Dr. Fortun was terrific. He gave me treatment options and walked me through each of them. After choosing a home based exercise program, Brandon came in and showed me how to do the shoulder exercises. Terrific team!
    Edward Johnson — Sep 20, 2021
    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1619119252
    Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
    Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Orthopedic Surgery
