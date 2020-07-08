See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bonney Lake, WA
Dr. Chad Farley, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Farley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. They graduated from Barry School of Graduate Medical Sciences.

Dr. Farley works at Franciscan Surgical Associates - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA and Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physical Therapy At Franciscan Medical Pavilion - Bonney Lake
    9230 Sky Island Dr E Fl 3, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 985-6675
  2. 2
    Franciscan Surgical Associates - Lakewood
    11307 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 220, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 985-6675
  3. 3
    Franciscan Specialty Clinic - Canyon Road
    15214 Canyon Rd E Ste 205, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7504

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Chad Farley, DPM

  • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
  • English
  • 1396820536
Education & Certifications

  • Miami Heart Institute: Miami Beach
  • Barry School of Graduate Medical Sciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chad Farley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Farley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Farley has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

