Dr. Chad Farley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. They graduated from Barry School of Graduate Medical Sciences.



Dr. Farley works at Franciscan Surgical Associates - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA and Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

