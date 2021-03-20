Overview

Dr. Chad Ezzell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Ezzell works at Totoe Medical Group in Abilene, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.