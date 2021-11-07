Overview

Dr. Chad Domangue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Domangue works at DISC of Louisiana in Covington, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.