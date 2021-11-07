Dr. Chad Domangue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domangue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Domangue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Domangue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Domangue works at
Locations
-
1
Cypress Pointe Pain Management76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-8934Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cypress Pointe Pain Management19065 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 2000, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 892-8934Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Domangue?
I couldn't ask for a better pain management doctor. Dr. Domangue doesn't push pain meds on you like some pain management doctors do. He and his staff are compassionate, caring and professional. My husband and I highly recommend Dr. Domangue and his staff; we are so happy to have found this doctor.
About Dr. Chad Domangue, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629286646
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina In Charleston
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domangue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domangue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domangue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domangue works at
500 patients have reviewed Dr. Domangue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domangue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domangue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domangue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.