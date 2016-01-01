Dr. Chad Deal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Deal, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Deal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Calhoun, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
Southern Surgical Arts Cosmetic Surgery Center120 Cornerstone Way SE Ste 3, Calhoun, GA 30701 Directions (706) 629-8622
Southern Surgical Arts1405 Cowart St Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37408 Directions (423) 266-3331Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chad Deal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215118245
Education & Certifications
- Smith Plastic Surgery Institute
- Baptist Health Systems Montclair & Princeton
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
