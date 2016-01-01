Dr. Chad Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Cox, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Alpine Pediatrics1912 W 930 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 264-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chad Cox, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487714820
Education & Certifications
- Primary Childrens Medical Center
- Primary Childrens Medical Center
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Pediatrics
