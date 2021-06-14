Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Cooper, DPM
Overview
Dr. Chad Cooper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center.
Locations
1
Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Somerset, KY117 Tradepark Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-2773
2
Upperline Healthcare PC503 Spivey Ln, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 862-0956
3
Rockcastle Family Health140 Newcomb Ave, Mount Vernon, KY 40456 Directions (606) 256-4148
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is so caring and loyal to his patients. He always takes as much time as you need. He is AWESOME!!
About Dr. Chad Cooper, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1912344011
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
