Overview

Dr. Chad Conner, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Conner works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.