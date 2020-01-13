Overview

Dr. Chad Cole, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Reno, NV and Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.