Dr. Christman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Christman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Christman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Christman works at
Locations
-
1
Parkview Occupational Health3978 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 672-4680
-
2
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (888) 402-6916
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christman?
About Dr. Chad Christman, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841262714
Education & Certifications
- HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Christman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.