Dr. Chad Carlton, MD

General Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Carlton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Frisco.

Dr. Carlton works at Lone Star Bariatrics in Plano, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain and Rehab. Associates Pllc
    7504 San Jacinto Pl, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 232-7171
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Center for Treatment of Morbid Obesity
    1420 8th Ave Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    LoneStar Bariatrics PA
    5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 204, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 232-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Medical City Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 29, 2021
    I interviewed three bariatric surgeons before deciding on Dr. Carlton. He is SO easy to speak with and gave me options, not just a cookie cutter one size fits all approach. He recommended the DS and bypass, giving pros and cons of each. I chose the DS and the results have been amazing! I’m in much better health than I’ve been in years and have lost 135 pounds. His staff is friendly as well as helpful. Five star service and results!
    Thelma — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Chad Carlton, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245561109
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital Program
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

