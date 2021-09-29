Overview

Dr. Chad Carlton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Frisco.



Dr. Carlton works at Lone Star Bariatrics in Plano, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.