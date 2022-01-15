Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Medford Acupuncture Clinic809 E Jackson St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 245-3614
- 2 2239 NE Doctors Dr Ste 110, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 323-8705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is very kind and easy to talk with
About Dr. Chad Brown, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881729945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.