Dr. Chad Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
DermSpecialists - Elizabethtown2333 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 209-0079
DermSpecialists - Brandenburg100 Commerce Dr, Brandenburg, KY 40108 Directions (270) 449-3120
DermSpecialists - Campbellsville321 E Broadway St Ste 101, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Directions (270) 449-3121
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor
- Dermatology
- English
- Med College Ga
- University Nc
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
