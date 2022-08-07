Overview

Dr. Chad Brock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Brock works at Shrink Savannah in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.