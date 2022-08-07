Dr. Chad Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Brock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Brock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Brock works at
Shrink Savannah1601 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (912) 712-2550Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
Professional staff who are courteous in a clean environment.
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University
