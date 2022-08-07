See All Psychiatrists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Chad Brock, MD

Psychiatry
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Brock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Brock works at Shrink Savannah in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shrink Savannah
    1601 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 712-2550
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 07, 2022
    Professional staff who are courteous in a clean environment.
    E. BRannen — Aug 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Chad Brock, MD
    About Dr. Chad Brock, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588691794
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

