Dr. Chad Brekelbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates, PLLC.5401 WILLOW CREEK DR, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 521-8980
Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates Pllc1300 E ZION RD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (318) 675-5600
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Being my own biggest health advocate (recommend doing so to everyone), I am very choosey about who I use as my doctors. I arrived at Dr. Breckelbaum's office in Rogers and was taken to my room in just under 10 minutes. I noticed a guy sitting there documenting something and thought, well, he seems very intent on getting all the facts into the system. Sat in the room for just a few minutes and a very pleasant nurse came in and in a very professional way gathered the facts and reassured me I was in good hands. She left and in a few moments the guy sitting on the computer came in, Dr. Breckelbaum. He was very easy to talk to and has a good sense of humor. He knows his stuff. After about 45 minutes I was headed home. Test results came back and he called me with a very educated recommendation. Thanks for every thing NWAUA team and Dr. B. Made a difficult situation easy to navigate,
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Baylor University
- Urology
Dr. Brekelbaum has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brekelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
