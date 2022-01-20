Overview

Dr. Chad Brekelbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brekelbaum works at NORTHWEST ARKANSAS UROLOGY in Springdale, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.