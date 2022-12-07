Dr. Chad Bouchard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Bouchard, DO
Overview
Dr. Chad Bouchard, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Locations
Alaska Retinal Consultants5600 B St, Anchorage, AK 99518 Directions (907) 931-5130MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First ran into him on a Saturday after an ER Visit. He being "on-call" I thought he'd just examine and make a recommendation. Instead, he laser zapped both eyes as I had multiple retinal tears. Subsequent visits, the same treatment. What I like about Dr. Bouchard is his competence and communication. Very easy-going and likable, he explains in layman terms what's going on concerning your condition. If you were anxious before treatment, you won't be after meeting him. Glad to be his patient.
About Dr. Chad Bouchard, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouchard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouchard has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouchard.
