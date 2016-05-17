See All Ophthalmologists in Salem, OR
Dr. Chad Bingham, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Chad Bingham, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chad Bingham, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Bingham works at Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Family Medical Center LLC
    1285 Liberty St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 585-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bingham?

    May 17, 2016
    I found the experience great I have a medical background so that helps.For anyone else he needs to be a little more personable and spend more time with the patient explaining the procedure and any questions the patient has.
    janice butsch in Salem, OR — May 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Bingham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chad Bingham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bingham to family and friends

    Dr. Bingham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bingham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chad Bingham, MD.

    About Dr. Chad Bingham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255436168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Virginia Uni
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Utah State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bingham works at Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Bingham’s profile.

    Dr. Bingham has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chad Bingham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.