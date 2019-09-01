Dr. Chad Beattie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beattie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Beattie, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Beattie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hawthorn531 FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hawthorn Medical Associates535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had terrible elbow pain for over 2 years. Had a couple of cortisone shots which brought temporary relief. Dr. Beattie recommended PRP Therapy. It was a great recommendation. He said it would be awhile before I felt better. Well, the PRP procedure worked as I’m now pain free. We are very fortunate to have a doctor like him in the south coast area.
About Dr. Chad Beattie, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beattie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beattie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
