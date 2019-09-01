See All Sports Medicine Doctors in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Chad Beattie, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chad Beattie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Beattie works at SMG at Hawthorn in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in N Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Hawthorn
    531 FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991
  2. 2
    Hawthorn Medical Associates
    535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2019
    Had terrible elbow pain for over 2 years. Had a couple of cortisone shots which brought temporary relief. Dr. Beattie recommended PRP Therapy. It was a great recommendation. He said it would be awhile before I felt better. Well, the PRP procedure worked as I’m now pain free. We are very fortunate to have a doctor like him in the south coast area.
    Sep 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Chad Beattie, MD
    About Dr. Chad Beattie, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790946176
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Beattie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beattie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beattie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beattie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beattie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beattie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beattie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

