Dr. Chad Afman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Afman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Afman, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Afman works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afman?
Very friendly & caring
About Dr. Chad Afman, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1154532448
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (GME)
- University of Cincinnati (GME)
- University Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Afman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Afman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afman works at
Dr. Afman has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Tonsillectomy and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Afman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.