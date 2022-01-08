Overview

Dr. Chad Abernathey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.



Dr. Abernathey works at Mercy Neurosurgery Clinic in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.