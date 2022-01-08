Dr. Chad Abernathey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abernathey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Abernathey, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Abernathey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Dr. Abernathey works at
Locations
Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids701 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 221-8570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abernathey performed my back surgery in December 2020. If you want the best surgeon, you want Dr. Abernathey.
About Dr. Chad Abernathey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1740284421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abernathey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abernathey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abernathey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abernathey has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abernathey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernathey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernathey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abernathey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abernathey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.