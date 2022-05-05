Dr. Chacko Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chacko Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Chacko Alexander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions
-
2
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander has experience and certification in various sub-specialties of cardiology. He takes the time to explain conditions and options for further evaluation and treatment well.
About Dr. Chacko Alexander, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1033110200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Univ Of Missouri Columbia Mo|University of Missouri - Columbia
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alexander using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexander speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.