Dr. Chacko Alappatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chacko Alappatt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Alappatt works at
Locations
Chacko J. Alappatt M.d.60 Remick Blvd, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 886-5510
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Of Southwest Ohio, Inc.2960 Ferndown Dr, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 886-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before I was a patient at this practice I suffered a lot, to the point of being bed-ridden. After I started treatment, along with that the care, compassion, knowledge, and listening to what I was trying to explain, I feel amazing again.
About Dr. Chacko Alappatt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alappatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alappatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alappatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alappatt works at
Dr. Alappatt has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alappatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Alappatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alappatt.
