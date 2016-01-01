Dr. Cezary Dudzinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cezary Dudzinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Cezary Dudzinski, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Professsional Health Associates Ltd.12255 S 80th Ave Ste 202, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudzinski?
About Dr. Cezary Dudzinski, MD
- Addiction Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1487841540
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudzinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Dr. Dudzinski speaks Polish.
Dr. Dudzinski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.