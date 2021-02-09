Overview

Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Agostino Gemelli and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Saponieri works at Long Island College Hospital PTH in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.