Overview

Dr. Cesare Peraglie, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Peraglie works at HCA Florida Poinciana Surgical Specialists in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Intestinal Obstruction and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.