Dr. Cesare Peraglie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesare Peraglie, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Locations
Medical Specialty Group at Poinciana339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 210, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 794-5349Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Specialty Group at Poinciana - Davenport112 Park Place Blvd Ste B, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (407) 794-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderfull surgeon gave me my life back!
About Dr. Cesare Peraglie, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538125000
Education & Certifications
- Grant Med Center|Surgix
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
