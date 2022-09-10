See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Cesare Peraglie, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (70)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cesare Peraglie, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

Dr. Peraglie works at HCA Florida Poinciana Surgical Specialists in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Intestinal Obstruction and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Specialty Group at Poinciana
    339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 210, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5349
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Specialty Group at Poinciana - Davenport
    112 Park Place Blvd Ste B, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction
Constipation
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Wonderfull surgeon gave me my life back!
    — Sep 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cesare Peraglie, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538125000
    Education & Certifications

    • Grant Med Center|Surgix
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
