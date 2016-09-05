Overview

Dr. Cesar Vivanco, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Vivanco works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.