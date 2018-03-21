See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miramar, FL
Internal Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY BOLIVARIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Velilla works at Evolution MD in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cesar A Velilla MD PA
    12709 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 367-7984
  2. 2
    Emilio Pando MD PA
    12781 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 367-7984

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Cellulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Cellulitis

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366586414
    Education & Certifications

    • PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY BOLIVARIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cesar Velilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Velilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

