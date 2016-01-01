Overview

Dr. Cesar Velez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Chas R Drew University Med and Science



Dr. Velez works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.