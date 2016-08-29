Overview

Dr. Cesar Velarde, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Velarde works at Mesilla Valley Pain Clinic in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.