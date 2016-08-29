Dr. Cesar Velarde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velarde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Velarde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesar Velarde, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mesilla Valley Pain Clinic1240 S Telshor Blvd Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-9776
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 532-7033Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Spine and Joint Pain Specialists1919 Rogers Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 541-0700Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is great, Dr. Very friendly and explains treatment with detail
About Dr. Cesar Velarde, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velarde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velarde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velarde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velarde has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velarde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Velarde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velarde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velarde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velarde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.